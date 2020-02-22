Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Aion has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Aion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001509 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Liqui, Radar Relay and Koinex. Aion has a total market capitalization of $57.22 million and approximately $14.29 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.51 or 0.02892748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00226798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00142482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

About Aion

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 391,140,663 tokens. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LATOKEN, RightBTC, Liqui, IDEX, Koinex, Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Binance, Bancor Network and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

