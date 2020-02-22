AirSwap Price Hits $0.0248 on Top Exchanges (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One AirSwap token can now be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Huobi, Gatecoin and Liqui. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $6.37 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.05 or 0.02894513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00227300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00142446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

AirSwap launched on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AirSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Binance, OKEx, Radar Relay, Liqui, AirSwap, IDEX, Gatecoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

