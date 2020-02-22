Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Raised by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,329,841 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,022 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.82% of Akamai Technologies worth $114,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,048,000 after purchasing an additional 448,348 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,391,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,537,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,013,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 777,414 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $67,153,000 after buying an additional 259,990 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $100.52 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,523.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,373 shares of company stock worth $4,637,335. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. FBN Securities upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.26.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.