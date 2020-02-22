Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Albany International worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter valued at $43,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Albany International by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 82.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter valued at $73,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIN stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $74.29. The stock had a trading volume of 186,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.60. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.19.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. Albany International had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sidoti cut their price objective on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.71.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

