Alchemint Standards (SDS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $285,365.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 23.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and BitForex. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 173.1% higher against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $285,365.00 and $187.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.84 or 0.02889483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00227653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042315 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00141717 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home.

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.