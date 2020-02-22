Algorand (ALGO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $150.92 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 28.2% against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $250.50 million and approximately $150.92 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00004521 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax, Hotbit and CoinEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.28 or 0.02916941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00228379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 3,103,776,787 coins and its circulating supply is 572,504,944 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

