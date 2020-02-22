Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.5% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $212.59 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $554.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TH Capital lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

