Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.06% of Align Technology worth $12,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Align Technology by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,065,000 after purchasing an additional 162,241 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,176,000 after purchasing an additional 142,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,593.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,885. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $260.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.99. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.84 and a 12-month high of $334.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.06.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

