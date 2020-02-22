Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 953.3% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

In other news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,156 shares of company stock worth $7,198,459. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ALLE traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,317. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.73 and its 200-day moving average is $114.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Allegion had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 22.09%.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

