AllSafe (ASAFE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,500.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $215,926.00 and approximately $1,500.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

