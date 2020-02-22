Alpha Token (A) Price Hits $0.0223 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Alpha Token has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Alpha Token has a market capitalization of $655,941.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinLim, Token Store, EtherFlyer and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.25 or 0.02911981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00229397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142383 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002864 BTC.

About Alpha Token

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,466,137 tokens. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/alpha_token.

Alpha Token Token Trading

Alpha Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, EtherFlyer, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinLim. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.