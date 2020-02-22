Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.19.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. 9,367,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,875,336. The company has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,038,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,133 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

