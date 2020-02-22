Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Position Increased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

MO stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. 9,367,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,875,336. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

