Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,575 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after buying an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,238,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,563,000 after purchasing an additional 375,351 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,460,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,349,000 after purchasing an additional 127,553 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.89. 9,367,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,875,336. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a PE ratio of -63.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

