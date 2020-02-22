Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Stake Reduced by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,744 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $22,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

NYSE:MO opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of -63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

