Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,095.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,586.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market cap of $1,043.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,968.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,826.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Aegis upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

