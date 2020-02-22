Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.8% in the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 992 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,095.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,586.57 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,968.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,826.75. The firm has a market cap of $1,071.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

