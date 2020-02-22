Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,896 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $167,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,095.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market cap of $1,043.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,968.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,826.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

