Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 5,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 90,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after buying an additional 34,896 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,095.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,968.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,826.75. The company has a market cap of $1,071.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 target price (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

