Ambrosus (AMB) Achieves Market Cap of $3.01 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, RightBTC, Gatecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $385,425.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB.

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinrail, IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, RightBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gatecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

