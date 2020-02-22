Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Purchased by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMED. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,618 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,660,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,795,000. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 45,771 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.07.

In related news, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total value of $167,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total value of $57,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $420,147. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMED stock opened at $194.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amedisys Inc has a 12-month low of $106.65 and a 12-month high of $202.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.64 and its 200 day moving average is $153.01.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

