AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of AMERCO worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,240,000 after acquiring an additional 58,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AMERCO by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in AMERCO by 1.9% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 178,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,524,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,134,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AMERCO by 15.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,203,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERCO alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen acquired 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $373.87 per share, for a total transaction of $714,091.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $343.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,031,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,590,117.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO stock opened at $342.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.70. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $333.41 and a 1 year high of $426.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.64.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). The business had revenue of $927.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.68 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMERCO will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UHAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.