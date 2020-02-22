AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Position Lessened by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. Also, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,417 shares of company stock worth $5,743,456 in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $97.00 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $70.55 and a 52-week high of $97.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.82 and a 200 day moving average of $86.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

