Amon (AMN) Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Amon has a total market capitalization of $684,224.00 and $146.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.05 or 0.02894513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00227300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00142446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,032,044 tokens. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

