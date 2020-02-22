AmonD (AMON) 24 Hour Volume Hits $94,911.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. AmonD has a market cap of $567,785.00 and approximately $94,911.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Hanbitco, BitMart and OKEx Korea. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AmonD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.05 or 0.02894513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00227300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00142446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

AmonD Token Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 592,013,004 tokens. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, CPDAX, OKEx Korea and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.