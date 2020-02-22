Amoveo (VEO) Price Reaches $50.49 on Top Exchanges

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Amoveo has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Amoveo has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for $50.49 or 0.00514576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Amoveo

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io.

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

