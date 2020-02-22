Ampleforth Trading Up 12.1% This Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00011910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00047183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00492410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.92 or 0.06659794 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00059135 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027679 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005111 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010306 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,479,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,903,315 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

