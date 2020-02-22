AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Price Reaches $0.0010

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded 101.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. AmsterdamCoin has a total market cap of $51,860.00 and $93.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Profile

AmsterdamCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin.

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

