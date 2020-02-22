Analysts Anticipate Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dare Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Dare Bioscience reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dare Bioscience will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dare Bioscience.

DARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dare Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

DARE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 361,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,334. Dare Bioscience has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dare Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.30% of Dare Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

