Analysts Anticipate Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Oshkosh posted earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Shares of NYSE:OSK remained flat at $$84.69 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 561,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

In other news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $641,183.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total value of $2,019,003.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,573 shares in the company, valued at $16,273,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,873 shares of company stock worth $16,977,290 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

