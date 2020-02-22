Analysts Anticipate Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Realty Income reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.44. 2,222,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.07. Realty Income has a one year low of $66.21 and a one year high of $84.92.

The company also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after acquiring an additional 732,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,739 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 147.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,892,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,159,000 after buying an additional 2,915,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,905,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,913,000 after buying an additional 215,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,640,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,447,000 after buying an additional 157,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.



