Analysts Expect Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. Navigator posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Navigator.

Get Navigator alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Navigator presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NVGS traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $11.25. 63,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.09 million, a P/E ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. Navigator has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Navigator by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Navigator by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Navigator by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Navigator during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigator (NVGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.