Analysts Expect Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Prologis reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.23. 6,382,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597,745. Prologis has a 1 year low of $68.96 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

