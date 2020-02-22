Analysts Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. RPM International posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. RPM International had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Shares of RPM International stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.40. RPM International has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $77.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 53.14%.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $4,307,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,743,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $52,039.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 479.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

