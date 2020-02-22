Analysts Expect Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.01. Sun Life Financial reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $49.25. The stock had a trading volume of 422,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,081. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 86.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Life Financial (SLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply