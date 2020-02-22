Analysts Expect Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.23 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Tribune Publishing an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tribune Publishing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Alden Global Capital Llc bought 198,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,577,282.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tribune Publishing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,927 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tribune Publishing by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Tribune Publishing by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tribune Publishing by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tribune Publishing in the third quarter worth approximately $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPCO stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Tribune Publishing has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

