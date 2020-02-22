Analyzing BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and La Jolla Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIONDVAX PHARMA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 2 2 0 2.50

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 140.15%. Given La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe La Jolla Pharmaceutical is more favorable than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

Volatility & Risk

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -$23.41 million ($3.60) -2.54 La Jolla Pharmaceutical $10.06 million 21.92 -$199.47 million ($7.85) -1.03

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than La Jolla Pharmaceutical. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Jolla Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -109.31% La Jolla Pharmaceutical -683.88% -715.11% -76.89%

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical beats BIONDVAX PHARMA/S on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. It is also developing LJPC-0118 for the treatment of severe malaria; and LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), a clinical-stage investigational product to treat conditions characterized by iron overload, including hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, myelodysplastic syndrome, and polycythemia vera. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

