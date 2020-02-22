Andra AP fonden Acquires 20,000 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.12% of Eaton Vance worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance by 188.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EV opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Eaton Vance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average is $45.67.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $433.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.42 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EV. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

