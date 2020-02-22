Andra AP fonden Boosts Stock Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 926.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 261.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

CTVA stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion and a PE ratio of 21.83. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.