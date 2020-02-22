Andra AP fonden Grows Position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.06% of Elanco Animal Health worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.96, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.12. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $35.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

