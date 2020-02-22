Andra AP fonden Grows Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after acquiring an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after buying an additional 76,264 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.37.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $144,964.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,051.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QRVO opened at $98.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $122.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

