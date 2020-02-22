Andra AP fonden Has $6.12 Million Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.07% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Nomura upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

NYSE FBHS opened at $71.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $73.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 24.44%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

