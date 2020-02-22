Andra AP fonden Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in AON were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.38.

Shares of AON stock opened at $231.51 on Friday. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $156.09 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.04 and a 200-day moving average of $201.73.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

