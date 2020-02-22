Andra AP fonden Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.06% of AGNC Investment worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of AGNC opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

