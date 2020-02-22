Andra AP fonden Increases Stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.10% of Sealed Air worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,212,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,294,000 after buying an additional 75,089 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 376,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after buying an additional 32,532 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Sealed Air by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 607,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,198,000 after buying an additional 193,934 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 13,233 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $456,141.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 261,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,013,939.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Duff purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

NYSE:SEE opened at $34.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61. Sealed Air Corp has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

