Andra AP fonden Purchases New Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 144,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,132,000. Andra AP fonden owned 0.07% of Omega Healthcare Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,907,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,351,000 after acquiring an additional 600,319 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 32.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 31.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 132,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.39. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,053,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $1,100,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,500 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.