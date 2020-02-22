Andra AP fonden Sells 1,400 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.77.

NYSE:ECL opened at $207.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.06 and its 200-day moving average is $195.43. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.94 and a 1-year high of $211.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.