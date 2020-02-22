Andra AP fonden Sells 4,700 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

Shares of LLY opened at $142.04 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 48,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total value of $5,752,467.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,430,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,564,215,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,490,621 shares of company stock valued at $193,040,846 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.