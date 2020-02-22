Ankr Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.48 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Ankr has a market cap of $8.49 million and $2.48 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Binance DEX and Bittrex. During the last week, Ankr has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00048226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00481364 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $624.22 or 0.06473716 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00063025 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027746 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005062 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Huobi Korea, IDEX, Coinsuper, Bgogo, Bithumb, Bitinka, Upbit, KuCoin, Coinall, Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Hotbit, ABCC, BitMax and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

