ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $185.70 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177,547 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 46,048 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 8.4% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $185,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $178.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,358.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $106.87 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.34 and its 200 day moving average is $150.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.